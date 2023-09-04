Miwok Group Buys Back Ancestral Land In Marin County

Coast Miwok Tribal Council member Dean Hoaglin looks out on ancestral land near Nicasio, Marin County, on July 21, 2023, which the tribe purchased with the help of a fundraising campaign earlier in the year. It's the first 'rematriation' of land in Marin and the latest in an international push to return land to indigenous stewardship. The tribal council plans to build a roundhouse for ceremonies on the property. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)