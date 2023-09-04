Miwok Group Buys Back Ancestral Land In Marin County

Marin County Site Of Land Buyback For Coastal Miwok Group
When Joe Sanchez was 8 years old, his grandmother asked him to make a promise to never forget his California Indian heritage. She was determined to see the culture live on, after watching her brothers deny their Coast Miwok ancestry, a matter of economic survival in early 20th century California. Today, at 75, Sanchez is making good on that promise in a more ambitious way than he ever imagined: He’s bought back a piece of his ancestral homeland.
Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño