California Residents Look To Fight West Nile

Hints On How To Protect Against West Nile At Your Home

By all accounts, this year’s West Nile virus season has been particularly bad. The state has reported five fatalities so far this summer. In Sacramento and Yolo Counties, the Mosquito & Vector Control District has been spraying a diluted insecticide throughout the region to kill the mosquitoes that carry the disease.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio

State Medical Board Looking Into Mortality Rate In Kern County

Kern County’s maternal mortality rate is one of the highest in the state. Family members of people who died there during childbirth have now gotten the attention of the state medical board.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, KVPR