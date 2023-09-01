SF Official Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Bribery, Misappropriation of Funds Charges

At least one witness told investigators that Henriquez dated Jones, which was “part of my concern with Dwayne.”
The charges against Henriquez and Jones were the result of a partnership between the DA’s office and FBI, coming on the heels of multiple developments in a wide-ranging San Francisco City Hall corruption scandal that was revealed in 2020.
The investigation started in the District Attorney’s Office in 2021 under then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin, when an unnamed-newspaper article pointed to corruption on the part of Jones, according to an affidavit the DA’s Office filed Thursday. Jones allegedly used his position as a San Francisco Public Utilities Commission consultant to “steer payments” from SFPUC contractors away from charitable causes and into a nonprofit organization he was associated with, called the Southeast Consortium for Equitable Partnerships.
That news article prompted Jon Golinger, a former city activist and later-San Francisco District Attorney’s Office Investigator, to investigate Jones.
Once Golinger obtained Jones’ bank records through a warrant, he “discovered evidence leading him to believe that (Jones) may have committed additional criminal misconduct in relation to a different San Francisco city agency,” according to the affidavit.
That agency is the Office of the City Administrator, which oversees the community challenge grant program that Henriquez disbursed contracts for. The Office of the City Administrator has been touched by another scandal, as former City Administrator Naomi Kelly stepped down amid allegations that her husband, Harlan Kelly, took bribes from a city contractor, including while on a trip to China that both Kelly’s, husband and wife, attended. Harlan Kelly was convicted on bribery charges just last month.
When asked if other city agencies are under investigation related to Jones’ activities, Jenkins declined to comment.
In mid-July, a former senior inspector in the Department of Building Inspection, Bernie Curran, was sentenced to a year-and-a-day in federal prison for accepting bribes to perform his job.
And, just last week, Rodrigo Santos, a former City College of San Francisco trustee and president of the Building Inspection Commission, who was appointed by mayors Willie Brown, Gavin Newsom, and Ed Lee, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison for stealing roughly $1.6 million from his clients and business partner.
A San Francisco City Attorney’s Office civil lawsuit against Santos for defrauding clients, illegally excavating in city neighborhoods and completing unpermitted work is ongoing.