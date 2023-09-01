SF Official Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Bribery, Misappropriation of Funds Charges

Jones, was also charged in connection with the scheme and is set to appear in court on Friday.

Jones is a politically-connected consultant and founder of RDJ Enterprises, a workforce development firm. Jones also served in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mayoral administration as San Francisco’s director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Development.

The contracts Henriquez awarded came from the Community Challenge Grant Program, which was created by San Francisco voters after the passage of Proposition D on the June 1990 ballot. Although those funds eventually made their way to RDJ Enterprises, other entities served as a fiscal sponsor, like the A. Philip Randolph Institute’s San Francisco Chapter, according to the affidavit.

“We are not alleging any misconduct by the A. Philip Randolph Institute whatsoever,” Jenkins said Thursday.

District Attorney Jenkins also charged Jones with one count of misappropriation of public money, and 23 counts of aiding and abetting a financial conflict of interest in a government contract.

Jones is set to appear in court Friday.

Herniquez earned a salary of $157,000 in 2022, according to Transparent California, a database of California public employee salaries. Jones allegedly paid Henriquez, her family members and close associates through 48 separate checks written directly from his company, RDJ Enterprises.

The District Attorney’s Office highlighted some of the numerous emails and text messages that allegedly show the scheme at play, including a Feb. 26, 2019 email between Henriquez and one of the people she helped take money from Jones.

“When you cash the check, you keep $400. I’ll give you $4000 out the money. So you’ll get $4000 a check … we’ll get one every month for the next 10 mons,” Henriquez wrote this person, who was either close family or an associate. The next day, that unnamed payee cashed a check from RDJ Enterprises at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Oakland.