These San Franciscans Say Recovery From Drug Addiction Is Possible

“I basically did a lot of things in order to support a heroin habit and a cocaine habit and alcohol. And it just got progressively worse,” Jean told KQED of her experience with addiction.

When she was diagnosed with cancer later on in her life, she thought she might not make it.

But Jean defied the odds she gave herself and beat cancer. Armed with a new perspective, she decided it was time to fight her addiction, too.

She started by going to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and asking for help. There, she got connected to an outpatient treatment program.

“I sought help because I knew that I couldn’t get out of my drug addiction by myself,” she said. “I got help and throughout that process. I learned about addiction. I learned that it’s a disease, it’s something that you can work through and that doesn’t have to take all your life away. It can be a new beginning, and the energy you put into that, you’re going to get back.”

Through her treatment, Jean was connected to substance-use counselors like Louie Ramos and had access to medications that helped ease cravings and withdrawal. She also participated in a detox program at HealthRight360, a nonprofit that provides mental health therapy and substance-use treatment for extremely low-income residents in San Francisco and other parts of California.

Today, Jean is living a life she once couldn’t imagine: sober and living on her own in an apartment near the Giants’ baseball stadium. She’s established a new community of friends who support her changes and understand the challenges she faces.

She wants other people in similar positions to know they can do the same.

“There is a way out. There is freedom from addiction. It’s possible to come out from under fentanyl. You really just have to keep putting your best foot forward,” Jean said.

While Jean walked into San Francisco General on her own, San Francisco has a handful of teams that respond to overdoses and drug-related medical problems on the street. They include the Street Overdose Response Team, Post Overdose Engagement Team, and the Bridge and Engagement Services Team Neighborhoods program, which aims to identify individuals who may be in crisis and connect them to long-term behavioral health services.

Getting connected to methadone, a medication that can help relieve addiction cravings and withdrawal symptoms, was a crucial stepping stone in recovering from addiction, Jean said.