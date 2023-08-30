COVID Cases On The Rise In California

California Sees A New Wave of COVID 19 Cases

COVID cases are on the rise in California. According to the state public health department, hospitalizations have jumped more than 80% over the last month.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, LAist

California’s Hazardous Waste Sites Have Troubling Safety History

California produces millions of tons of toxic waste each year, but the state’s relying on a shrinking network of aging sites to process it. Many of the older sites have a troubling history of safety violations and polluted soil and groundwater.

Reporter: Robert Lewis, CalMatters