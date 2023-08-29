KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

State Sues Southern California School District Over Transgender Student Policy

KQED News Staff
Transgender Students
CHINO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: A person holds a sign in opposition to a policy that the Chino Valley school board is meeting to vote on which would require school staff to "out" students to their parents if they ask to be identified by a gender that is not listed on their birth certificate on July 20, 2023 in Chino, California. In June, the board voted 4-1 to revise guidelines for ceremonies and observances that would only allow U.S., California, military, foreign nations and flags of higher education institutions, effectively banning LGBTQ+ pride flags from being displayed on school district property. Today's vote is a continuation of the June meeting discussion of matters affecting LGBTQ+ students.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

State AG Sues School District For Rules On Outing Transgender Students

State Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing Chino Valley Unified School District in San Bernardino County, over their policy of mandatory outing of trans students to family members. The policy requires teachers and staff to notify parents within three days if a student asks to use a different name or pronoun.

Parent Groups Push Ballot Initiatives That Would Curb Rights For Trans Students

A new political campaign to roll back several protections for transgender youth is happening across California. However transgender advocates say they’re dangerous.
Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED

Domestic Workers Head To State Capitol

Hundreds of house cleaners, nannies and home care aides are expected to descend on Sacramento on Tuesday, calling on the governor and lawmakers to pass a bill that would give domestic workers the right to health and safety protections other workers enjoy.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Lawmakers Push For More Protections For Marine Mammals

The recent death of an orca held in captivity in Florida for more than five decades has invigorated calls to release other marine mammals – including Corky – an orca at San Diego’s SeaWorld. At the same time, some California lawmakers are pushing federal regulators to demand better care for marine mammals in captivity. 
Reporter: Greta Mart, KRCB

