Judge Sets Trump Trial Date in Election Interference Case

The federal judge overseeing a criminal case against former President Donald Trump for interfering with the 2020 presidential election has set a trial date of March 4, 2024, brushing aside Trump’s arguments for a two-year delay.

Judge Tanya Chutkan said she spoke “briefly” with a judge in New York who had been set to oversee a separate, hush money case against Trump later in March 2024.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had previously said he would be flexible on that case, as long as the judges agreed.

The trial in Washington, D.C., at a courthouse only steps from the U.S. Capitol where rioters ran amok on Jan. 6, 2021, falls deep into the 2024 election season — and just before Super Tuesday. It adds to a hectic legal schedule for Trump, who also faces charges in New York, Florida and Georgia.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct Congress, and conspiracy against rights for allegedly trying to disenfranchise millions of American voters by attempting to overturn the 2020 election and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.