Morning Report

California Looks For Solutions To Combat Wildfire-Tainted Wine

KQED News Staff
Wine grapes sprayed with a mix of clay and water are part of an experiment to test the mixture's ability to prevent smoke taint in Davis, Calif., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo By: Andrew Nixon/CapRadio)

Researchers Looking At Better Ways To Protect Wine Grapes From Wildfire Smoke

A growing number of California winemakers have seen their crop ruined in recent years by wildfire smoke. The impact is huge: After fires in 2020, the California Association of Wine Grape Growers estimated that up to 325,000 tons of grapes weren’t usable, leading to over $3 billion in losses.
Reporter: Manola Secaira, CapRadio

Trabuco Canyon Community Remembers Victims Of  Bar Shooting

The three people who died in last week’s shooting at an Orange County bar have been identified.  Cook’s Corner is often described as a biker bar in Trabuco Canyon. But the community ties run far deeper, stretching back to at least 1926.
Reporter: Caitlin Hernandez, LAist

