Morning Report

California Coast Is Home To World's Largest Octopus Garden

KQED News Staff
a collection of small octopus gathered on the sea floor
Researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute studied female octopuses that nest together off Central California at a depth of about 3,200 meters. (MBARI via AP)

Underwater Hotspring In California Waters Houses Octopus Nursery

The world’s largest known octopus garden is in California coastal waters, just 80 miles south of Monterey. A new study confirms these deep-sea octopuses migrate to the area to reproduce.
Reporter: Alexander Gonzalez, KQED

