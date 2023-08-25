Advocates Argue San Francisco is Violating Encampment Clearing Ban; Judge Says They're Not—For Now

The Coalition on Homelessness, who sued San Francisco in September 2022, brought forward this motion. They’re arguing that the city has been violating the temporary ban on clearing homeless encampments, which was originally ordered by the same U.S. Magistrate Judge, Donna Ryu, in December 2022.

Today, Ryu ruled that the city was not violating a clause in the injunction that stops the city from “threatening to enforce” certain laws that prevent someone from sitting, lying or camping on sidewalks or other public spaces.

However, the judge delayed ruling on claims that the city has been violating its own so-called “bag and tag” policies during routine street cleanups and permissible encampment resolutions. The judge will review those claims after receiving additional information from the defendants.

When city agencies, like the Department of Public Works, clear a homeless encampment or an individual’s sleeping site but no one is present, they are required to bag and tag personal belongings so the individual can later retrieve them. Whether they are doing so or not is what’s under review.

“It’s likely there are DPW workers who bag and tag, but it also appears some are not. Some of the instances I called out are pretty clear and pretty blatant,” Ryu said in Thursday’s hearing. “I have a concern that at least the training should be more robust.”

The judge ordered attorneys representing the city to submit more information by Sept. 22 on how it responds to calls regarding homeless encampments — including how many officers interact with unhoused people and if the city would consider adding more training for those officers.