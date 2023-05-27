Advocates for Unhoused San Franciscans Say Encampment Sweeps Continue Despite Court Order, Call on Judge to Rein City In

In December, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking the city from sweeping homeless encampments and citing people for sleeping on the streets. The ruling was based on evidence that the city isn’t offering shelter or following its own rules about seizing unhoused people’s property.

The order came after attorneys for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area and the ACLU of Northern California filed suit in September on behalf of the coalition and seven city residents who are currently or were formerly unhoused over its sweeps of homeless encampments, arguing that forced displacements and destruction of property violate their constitutional rights.

The lawsuit is asking the court to prevent the city from punishing people for sleeping on public property or seizing their belongings until the city can guarantee the availability of appropriate shelter.

The city has been trying to fight the preliminary injunction, and is still waiting for a decision on its appeal. A spokesperson for the city attorney said San Francisco is following the court order and spending hundreds of millions of dollars on shelter and services for unhoused residents. “The City is also working to ensure San Francisco’s streets are clean, safe, and provide a sufficient path of travel for all, including persons with disabilities,” spokesperson Jen Kwart wrote in an email, adding that the office is reviewing the new motion and will respond in court.

The mayor’s office won’t comment, citing pending litigation. But Mayor London Breed has been outspoken in her criticism of the court order, arguing it is hampering the city’s ability to take on the issue.