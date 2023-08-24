BART's Big Schedule Changes: Which Lines Are Getting More (or Less) Service?

The idea was that the longer trains allowed room for COVID social distancing. Now the agency says that long trains and often very sparsely populated cars have come with unintended consequences.

“Empty spaces encourage anti-social behavior, harassment and targeted crimes,” BART management said in a presentation this week to the agency’s board. On the other hand, the document said “active spaces” — ones with plenty of people around — discourage that negative behavior.

“Eliminating empty and sparse train cars will create a safer, more welcoming environment for women, girls, gender non-conforming people, senior citizens, families and all riders,” the presentation concluded.

BART says shorter trains will bring other benefits, too: They’ll be easier to police, simpler to clean and cheaper to run.

The agency acknowledges riders will see more crowded trains when the changes take effect — although conditions won’t be anything close to the “crush loads” that were the norm for rush hour commuters in the years leading up to the pandemic.

Speaking to the board on Thursday, BART Chief Communications Officer Alicia Trost acknowledged that some passengers will be concerned about crowding when they see the shorter trains.

“When the six-car train pulls up, they’re going to be like, ‘What is BART doing to me?’ she said. But she added that the agency plans to carefully monitor any crowding that develops and is prepared to respond.

“We will be watching,” Trost said. “We will be holding ourselves accountable. If the train is just completely packed, we can add more cars. It’s as simple as that.”