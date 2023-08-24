BART's Big Schedule Changes: Which Lines Are Getting More (or Less) Service?

Big changes are coming to BART, with the launch of a “reimagined” service beginning Sept. 11, complete with significantly shorter trains (PDF) and a new timetable (PDF) that promises riders won’t wait more than 20 minutes for a train, no matter what time of day or what day of the week they’re traveling.
Jump straight to:
- Maximum wait times
- More frequent weekday service
- Less frequent direct transbay service
- Shorter trains
- Timed transfers
- More information
Trains will also run more frequently than ever — every 10 minutes — on BART’s busiest route, the Yellow Line between Pittsburg/Bay Point and San Francisco International Airport.
BART says the revised schedule is designed to attract riders who have stayed away from the system because of the 30-minute wait times that have been standard during evenings and on weekends.
Beyond the schedule makeover, the revamped service will include two other changes BART riders are certain to notice.