At Least 3 Killed In Mass Shooting At Orange County Cook's Corner Bar

Retired Law Enforcement Officer Is Suspected Gunman In Mass Shooting

A gunman killed three people and wounded six in a mass shooting in Orange County last night. It happened around 7:00 p.m. at Cook’s Corner, a bar popular with motorcyclists located in Trabuco Canyon in east Orange County. The shooter also died at the scene, likely killed, law enforcement says, by responding deputies.

New Apartment Construction In West Coast Cities Faces Major Slowdown

West Coast cities, from Seattle to San Diego, have housing shortages that are driving up rents and pushing some people into homelessness. According to new data on apartment construction, that problem is getting even worse.

Reporter: Anna Scott, KCRW

New Solution To Improve Indoor Air Quality

In 2020, the Mineral Fire burned nearly 30,000 acres over two weeks. It also caused hundreds of rural western Fresno County residents to seek shelter from the blaze’s smoke indoors. But even inside their homes, many couldn’t avoid the health effects of all that smoke. Now three years later, a team of researchers is testing a new way to improve indoor air quality.

Reporter: Esther Quintanilla, KVPR