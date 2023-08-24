KQED is a proud member of
‘Warm Below the Storm’: World’s Largest Known Octopus Garden Discovered Off California Coast

Alexander GonzalezBrian Watt
Small purple eggs on the bottom of the sea floor.
This 2019 image from video provided by Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute shows an aggregation of female pearl octopuses (Muusoctopus robustus) nesting at the 'octopus garden,' near the Davidson Seamount off the California coast at a depth of approximately 10,500 feet. Most octopuses lead solitary lives. So scientists were startled to find thousands of them huddled together, protecting their eggs at the bottom of the ocean. (MBARI via AP)

California researchers are part of a team that has identified the largest known octopus garden in the world — just 80 miles south of Monterey.

Octopuses are generally considered solitary creatures, so it came as a surprise when the team found thousands of them congregating some 10,500 feet underwater, where heat seeping up from the base of an extinct underwater volcano helps their eggs hatch faster.

“Its location is really crucial. We didn’t know this when we first discovered it,” said Amanda Kahn, an invertebrate ecologist with San José State’s Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, who co-authored a study out Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances.

The findings build off prior research from 2018, when Kahn and other scientists discovered thousands of octopuses on the seafloor near the base of an extinct volcano, the Davidson Seamount. The latest study now confirms these deep-sea octopuses migrate to the area to reproduce — which is part of what makes this octopus gathering so special, Kahn said.

She spoke more about the findings, their significance and, of course, the connection to a Beatles song with KQED’s Brian Watt.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

 

Brian Watt: First off, what does an octopus garden look like?

Amanda Kahn: If you looked out over the octopus garden, you would see tens to hundreds of octopuses flipped upside down. Their beaks are pointed up and their arms wrapped around their bodies in crevices and cracks and seams along the seafloor. And if you looked closer, under those octopus arms, there would be clusters of eggs cemented to the rock. The mothers would fan water to move new water past the eggs, and they would protect those eggs as scavengers like shrimp or snails would migrate in trying to catch an egg.

So the takeaway of this study is that mating is happening here?

Correct. But not only is mating happening here at Davidson Seamount and the octopus garden, but the reason they’re coming to that particular spot is the warm water that’s seeping from the cracks and crevices. So that warmth is speeding up the development rate of the embryos. And that in turn means that they’re in that very vulnerable egg stage for a shorter period that protects them from infection or injury or predators that may come in. That warm water is really crucial for the development of the eggs and the octopus embryos.

These are called hydrothermal warm springs, and they don’t form everywhere. They form along a geological feature called a rich-flank system, and these rich-flank systems are places where that warm water can seep out. There are only a handful of areas where these warm hydrothermal springs have been found, and where they were found is because octopuses were identified there. So it’s a neat connection between this key geological feature and biology.

A screengrab from video of a purple octopus.
This 2019 image from video provided by MBARI shows a male pearl octopus at the ‘octopus garden,’ near the Davidson Seamount off the California coast at a depth of approximately 10,500 feet. (MBARI via AP)

Can this study help us understand ecological habitats with respect to climate change?

The relationship between the octopus nursery and temperature is really important because warmer water is important for speeding up the development of the embryos. We estimated that in cold water it would take five-to-eight years or even longer for those eggs to develop, but instead it took just under two. So that’s really beneficial for this species, but it comes with risks. So if that water gets to be too warm or if, say, that fluid shifts and exposes the eggs to slightly warmer temperatures, then those eggs could become unviable and not hatch.

The other connection is the embryos developed fast because their metabolic rates speed up in the warmer water, but the metabolic rates of the mothers do, as well. Octopus mothers brood their young for two years and they don’t eat during that time. So they have to subsist just on the energy reserves that they have in their bodies. And if their metabolic rate speeds up to be too much, there’s a risk that they could burn through those reserves before their eggs hatch and without the mothers protecting their eggs. We’ve seen broods that have been invaded by scavengers and predators, and they quickly get taken away.

That is so interesting, and you know that I have to ask this, given the Beatles song …

I will say that song absolutely came up, and we were definitely singing it on the ship when we were out exploring this area. You just can’t avoid it.

So does an octopus garden create a lot of shade by ocean standards?

Well, this nursery is about 2 miles deep, and so we could safely see that light does not penetrate that far into the ocean. So they’re absolutely in the shade in the inky blackness of the ocean.

