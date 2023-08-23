KQED is a proud member of
Human-Caused Wildfires Likely Fueled Extinction Of Large Mammals

KQED News Staff
Paleontologist Emily Lindsey shows part of the the massive fossil and bone collection beneath the La Brea Tar Pits. The place is like the last shot in “Raiders of the Lost Art.” (Saul Gonzalez/KQED)

California American Freedman Affairs Bureau Could Pay Out Reparations

A state legislator wants to create a new state agency that might one day administer reparations to the descendants of slaves.
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Congresswoman Reintroduces Southeast Asian Deportation Relief Act

Southeast Asian refugees could get protection from deportation under a bill reintroduced in Congress this week by a Los Angeles area Democrat.
Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Major Study Reveals New Clues For Ice Age Extinctions

When you visit the Los Angeles La Brea Tar Pits you see an enormous variety of fossils from mega-fauna that roamed the Southern California landscape thousands of years ago. But where did all those creatures go? And why did most go extinct so fast?  A landmark new study aims to answer those questions.
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

 

