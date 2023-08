So Vallejo offers to order a new one to help. After about a half-hour, the appointment concludes and Vallejo schedules a time to return the following week.

“Wow. How awesome is it to have a nurse come into your home and just be there to support you?” asks Michelle Gibbons, executive director of the County Health Executives Association of California. “Everybody wants to do what’s best for your kid, and yet, not knowing if you’re actually doing what’s best for your kid. This offers quality care in an intimate setting and engagement with a nurse.”

She says public health nurses provide education on child development, nutrition, housing, and safety and also offer mental health screenings. Research (PDF) suggests that home-visiting programs increase breastfeeding rates and lead to lower cases of child abuse and substance abuse.

“It’s just one strategy to be able to address some of the disparities that we see in getting these kids off to a really good start in life,” Gibbons said.