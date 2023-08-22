Earthquake Insurance Policies Are About To Change In California

Rain From Tropical Storm Hilary Tamps Down Wildfire Risk

Tropical storm Hilary brought lots of rain to parts of Southern California. In San Diego County that will help ease the risk of wildfires in the short term.

Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS

Camp Fire Survivors Motivated To Help Maui Fire Victims

In the Northern California town of Paradise, many survivors of the devastating 2018 Camp Fire have been watching news of wildfires in Maui with a sense of disbelief. The blaze that destroyed Lahaina has now surpassed the Camp Fire for fatalities, with more than a hundred dead and hundreds more still missing.

Reporter: Jamie Jiang, North State Public Radio

How Your Earthquake Insurance Policy Might Change

On Sunday, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled much of Southern California. It didn’t cause much damage or injury, but the quake was a reminder that a far more costly temblor can hit at any time. That got us thinking about earthquake insurance and we found out that the California Earthquake Authority, which administers quake coverage in the state, is making some big changes to earthquake policies.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED