KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Southern Californians Are Feeling The Effects Of Tropical Storm Hilary

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

People struggling in stranded cars and traffic on a rainy road.
Motorists deal with a flooded road and stuck vehicles during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, on Aug. 20, 2023. Heavy rain lashed California on Aug. 20 as Tropical Storm Hilary approached from Mexico, bringing warnings of potentially life-threatening flooding in the typically arid southwestern United States. (DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Evacuation Advisory For Catalina Island Residents, Visitors

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department advised Catalina Island residents and visitors — especially the medically vulnerable — to leave the island as soon as they could as a precaution.

Ventura County Hit By String Of Earthquakes

A big and unusual tropical storm isn’t the only worry nature is throwing at Californians. On Sunday afternoon, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near the Ventura County community of Ojai and was felt in Los Angeles. That temblor was followed by a series of smaller quakes.

Tropical Storm Hilary Makes Landfall, Bringing Heavy Rains And High Winds

San Diego got soaked on Sunday as tropical storm Hilary raced through the county. The storm had wind speeds of over 100 miles per hour at its peak, but the system was significantly weaker when it arrived in San Diego.
Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS

Sponsored