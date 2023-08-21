Southern Californians Are Feeling The Effects Of Tropical Storm Hilary

Evacuation Advisory For Catalina Island Residents, Visitors

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department advised Catalina Island residents and visitors — especially the medically vulnerable — to leave the island as soon as they could as a precaution.

Ventura County Hit By String Of Earthquakes

A big and unusual tropical storm isn’t the only worry nature is throwing at Californians. On Sunday afternoon, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near the Ventura County community of Ojai and was felt in Los Angeles. That temblor was followed by a series of smaller quakes.

Tropical Storm Hilary Makes Landfall, Bringing Heavy Rains And High Winds

San Diego got soaked on Sunday as tropical storm Hilary raced through the county. The storm had wind speeds of over 100 miles per hour at its peak, but the system was significantly weaker when it arrived in San Diego.

Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS