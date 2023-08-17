Pre-Kindergarten Readiness Programs Can Fill Educational Gap

20 Lightning-Sparked Wildfires Burning In Siskiyou County

The largest is the Head Fire, which is estimated to have burned about 3,500 acres so far. Evacuation shelters have been set up for both people and animals who have been displaced by the fire.

Reporter: Jane Vaughan, JPR

Hawaiians in California Ask People To Donate To Relief Efforts Rather Than Visit Maui

Southern California’s Hawaiian community is leading local fundraising efforts for Maui after its deadly wildfires.

Reporter: Josie Huang, LAist

Sonoma County Program Works To Bridge The School Readiness Gap

Kids across California are returning to school, but not all students are equally prepared. A study found that in Sonoma County, only 22% of children are ready for kindergarten when they start. Children of Latino, Black and Native American descent were less prepared than other racial groups.

Reporter: Amanda Stupi, KQED