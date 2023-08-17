KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Pre-Kindergarten Readiness Programs Can Fill Educational Gap

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Three kids sit on the floor as they listen to their classroom teacher.
From left, Ariel Estrada, Camila Corona and Ayanna Hernandez listen to their teacher, Sandra Rivera, during playtime in a transitional kindergarten class at Cesar Chavez Early Learning Center in East San José on Feb. 17, 2023. This year, thousands of children began their schooling as part of California's ambitious plan to expand universal preschool statewide. (Kori Suzuki/KQED)

20 Lightning-Sparked Wildfires Burning In Siskiyou County

The largest is the Head Fire, which is estimated to have burned about 3,500 acres so far. Evacuation shelters have been set up for both people and animals who have been displaced by the fire.
Reporter: Jane Vaughan, JPR

Hawaiians in California Ask People To Donate To Relief Efforts Rather Than Visit Maui

Southern California’s Hawaiian community is leading local fundraising efforts for Maui after its deadly wildfires.
Reporter: Josie Huang, LAist

Sonoma County Program Works To Bridge The School Readiness Gap

Kids across California are returning to school, but not all students are equally prepared. A study found that in Sonoma County, only 22% of children are ready for kindergarten when they start. Children of Latino, Black and Native American descent were less prepared than other racial groups.
Reporter: Amanda Stupi, KQED

Sponsored