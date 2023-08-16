How The Politics Of Asylum And The Border Are Playing Out In California

California Crews Head To Hawaii To Aid In Maui Fire Relief

The Newsom administration says crews made up of more than one hundred people from California will be in Maui to aid in the search and recovery efforts. That includes forensic anthropologists, specialists in urban search and rescue, wildfire debris removal and hazardous waste experts and K9 teams.

Reporter: Angela Corral, KQED

President Biden Faces Pressure From Both Republicans And Progressives Over Immigration Policies

In San Francisco, immigrants’ rights lawyers are gearing up for a courtroom challenge to President Biden’s border policies, which they say are too restrictive and harm asylum seekers. In Los Angeles, migrants keep arriving on buses sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who says Biden’s policies are not restrictive enough.

Guest: Tyche Hendricks, KQED