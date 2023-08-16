San José City Council Approves Agreements With Unions to Avoid Strike

Mahan supported a 5% raise in the current fiscal year and said the council must now amend the spending plan it passed in June to account for the new raises.

“The council will have to reopen the balanced budget that we just passed and find a few million dollars to cut,” said Mahan, who implied the raises could lead the city back into the kind of fiscal problems it experienced last decade.

“We have seen this movie before, so I am frustrated with where we are,” he said.

But Councilmember Pam Foley said she voted for the contract along with eight other council members in order to aid workers and avert a work stoppage, even if it means cuts down the road.

“It’s just really important that we have labor peace right now,” Foley said.

“We really depend on Public Works, Department of Transportation, Parks and Rec — all of those staff to help make life easier for residents,” Foley added. “If they’re not happy, it makes it very difficult for them to do their job and my staff to do their job to take care of our residents.”