Morning Report

How One California County Is Holding Wage Thieves Accountable

KQED News Staff
Protesters picket in front of the Shine N Brite Car Wash in Inglewood on July 11, 2023. Shine N Brite Car Wash was cited last November after state regulators found the carwash operator paid workers as low as $7 an hour. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Aloha Festival Garners Support For Maui Fire

At the Aloha Festival in San Mateo over the weekend, members of the Bay Area’s Asian American and Pacific Islander community came together to celebrate Polynesian culture and find ways to help people in Maui.
Reporter: Billy Cruz, KQED

Santa Clara Program Recovers Money For Workers Cheated Out Of Their Wages

Thousands of low-income California workers shorted on their paychecks may never recover that money, even when they’ve won claims with state regulators. That’s why one Bay Area county is giving some employers an ultimatum: pay what you owe or don’t do business here.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

