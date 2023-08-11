Governor Newsom Deploys Search-And-Rescue Teams To Assist With Maui Wildfire Response

Lahaina Bar Owner From California’s Central Valley Pledges To Rebuild

At least 55 people are confirmed dead from the wildfires that devastated the historic Maui town of Lahaina. One resident from the Central Valley moved to the popular tourist town ten years ago to open a bar that’s now completely demolished.

Reporter: Izzy Bloom, KQED

‘Barbenheimer’ Helped Pull California’s Oldest Drive-In Theater Back To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Drive-In theaters are a staple in American history. But over the years the number of these outdoor movie theaters has diminished. Despite the shift to indoor movies and a hit from the pandemic, the Madera Drive-In where Madi spent most of her summer nights as a child is up and running.

Reporter: Madi Bolaños, KQED