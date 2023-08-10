Smelly Smoke From Oakland Metal Recycler Fire Prompts Health Concerns

Thursday morning the BAAQMD released an incident report (PDF) stating that the “large dense gray smoke plume” traveled south and east during the night, reaching as far as Milpitas, but had then shifted and pushed north.

Oakland Fire Department officials reported that it took nearly four hours to get the fire fully under control Wednesday night. But as of Thursday morning, it still had not been completely extinguished.

“The most impacted areas were immediately downwind of the fire. So that was East Oakland, West Oakland and other areas along the I-80 corridor, which are historically overburdened communities that kind of experience a disproportionate impact and exposure to poor air pollution already,” said Flagg. He said smoke reached Moraga, Dublin and San Ramon, but then with a shift in wind it moved north all the way up to Martinez.

Residents near the Port of Oakland were originally advised on Wednesday to avoid the area around Jack London Square and to keep windows closed. By Thursday, impacts were expected to lessen but continue in parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

“If you smell smoke, or you know that there’s high concentrations, our recommendation is to reduce your exposure, to stay inside, close your windows, air filtration, things like that, but mostly just to monitor the situation closely and pay attention to district advisories,” said Flagg.