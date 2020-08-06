A's File Suit Against State Agency to Regulate Steel Recycler

The Oakland A's are suing the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) for failing to regulate an industrial recycling plant located next to Howard Terminal, the waterfront site where the team plans to build a new ballpark. Schnitzer Steel is the largest metal shredding plant in California, and the A’s say that state regulators have given the company a pass on its hazardous emissions for decades.

A's president Dave Kaval said the team met with community groups like the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project, and kept hearing complaints about the plant. “23,000 West Oakland residents live within a mile of the location," he said. "This steel recycler generates materials that are constantly exceeding the toxicity thresholds of hazardous waste. It leaches into the soil and groundwater. It blows off site and it catches fire." Kaval said there have been five fires since 2018.

A Change.org petition posted by the A’s gained more than a thousand signatures within 8 hours of going live.