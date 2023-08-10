KQED is a proud member of
California's Rising Insurance Premiums Threaten Affordable Housing

A new condo building is seen through the overgrown grasses of the lot across the street.
Laurel at Perennial Park, an affordable apartment complex for seniors, can be seen behind flowers from Journey's End mobile home park in Santa Rosa on July 28, 2023, which burned almost entirely during the Tubbs Fire in October 2017. Across the state, affordable housing providers report massive increases in insurance premiums — often regardless of where their buildings are located. And for nonprofits in rural areas with a more pronounced wildfire risk, it’s an “existential” crisis. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Murrieta School Board Could Adopt Policy to Notify Parents About LGBTQ Students

The Murrieta Valley School Board will discuss a policy this evening to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender. This comes after the Chino Valley school board passed a similar policy last month. 
Reporter: Madison Aument, KVCR

Hot Labor Summer Reaches Central Valley Healthcare Workers

More than 100 unionized healthcare workers disrupted a Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday. The union is demanding higher wages and healthcare benefits.
Reporter: Esthern Quintanilla, KVPR

Affordable Housing Providers Are “Scrambling” In California’s Volatile Insurance Market

Homeowners in California have been reeling from the news that large insurance carriers will no longer offer new policies in the state. Nonprofits that provide affordable housing are also feeling the squeeze, and that’s threatening to make the state’s housing shortage even worse. 
Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

