California's Rising Insurance Premiums Threaten Affordable Housing

Murrieta School Board Could Adopt Policy to Notify Parents About LGBTQ Students

The Murrieta Valley School Board will discuss a policy this evening to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender. This comes after the Chino Valley school board passed a similar policy last month.

Reporter: Madison Aument, KVCR

Hot Labor Summer Reaches Central Valley Healthcare Workers

More than 100 unionized healthcare workers disrupted a Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday. The union is demanding higher wages and healthcare benefits.

Reporter: Esthern Quintanilla, KVPR

Affordable Housing Providers Are “Scrambling” In California’s Volatile Insurance Market

Homeowners in California have been reeling from the news that large insurance carriers will no longer offer new policies in the state. Nonprofits that provide affordable housing are also feeling the squeeze, and that’s threatening to make the state’s housing shortage even worse.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED