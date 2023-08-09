California's Child Care Crisis Could Benefit From Employer-Sponsored Care

California Spends Millions On Mosquito Abatement

Standing water in Kings and Tulare Counties in the San Joaquin Valley has led to a proliferation of mosquitoes. As a result, big bucks are being spent on abatement.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, KVPR

Employer-Sponsored Child Care Benefits Workers and Companies

For a lot of parents, having no one to care for their children means they often just don’t go to work, which can be bad for their employers. One study found that businesses lose $23 billion every year due to child care challenges faced by their workers. So some companies are taking matters into their own hands through employer-sponsored care.

Reporter: Amanda Stupi, KQED