Tijuana Baseball Team Headed to Little League World Series

Thousands of Los Angeles City Workers On Strike

Los Angeles city workers including sanitation workers, LAX employees, lifeguards at city pools and traffic officers are participating in a 24-hour strike today over unfair labor practices and bad-faith bargaining.

California is Considering Extra Support Against Heat for Indoor Workers

California is one of the few states with heat standards aimed at protecting outdoor workers. But heat protections for indoor workers are limited, despite documented risks.

Reporter: Nicole Foy, CalMatters

Tijuana Little League Represents Mexico

In Tijuana, a team of very young baseball players is getting ready to represent Mexico in the Little League World Series held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Reporter: Gustavo Solis, KPBS