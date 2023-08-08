KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Tijuana Baseball Team Headed to Little League World Series

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A little boy plays in front of a mural at the Tijuana Municipal little league fields dedicated to Adrian Gonzalez who used to play on those fields, Tijuana, June 15, 2023. (Matthew Bowler/KPBS)

Thousands of Los Angeles City Workers On Strike

Los Angeles city workers including sanitation workers, LAX employees, lifeguards at city pools and traffic officers are participating in a 24-hour strike today over unfair labor practices and bad-faith bargaining.

California is Considering Extra Support Against Heat for Indoor Workers

California is one of the few states with heat standards aimed at protecting outdoor workers. But heat protections for indoor workers are limited, despite documented risks. 
Reporter: Nicole Foy, CalMatters

Tijuana Little League Represents Mexico

In Tijuana, a team of very young baseball players is getting ready to represent Mexico in the Little League World Series held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Reporter: Gustavo Solis, KPBS 

Sponsored