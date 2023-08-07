KQED is a proud member of
Months After Slaughterhouse Shuts Down, Former Farmer John Workers Struggle To Start Over

KQED News Staff
Rina Chavarria, who worked at Farmer John for nine years, has yet to find employment after the slaughterhouse closed earlier this year. (Samanta Helou Hernandez /LAist)

Lawmakers Already Have More Than A Dozen Bond Proposals

In Sacramento, a budget deficit limited what California state lawmakers could fund in this year’s budget. Now, lawmakers are looking to bonds as a different strategy to pay for things like climate infrastructure, mental health beds and affordable housing.
Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Majority Of Former Farmer John Workers Are Older Immigrants

A controversial Farmer John slaughterhouse in the L.A. County community of Vernon closed earlier this year after nearly a century of operations. More than 2,000 people, mostly immigrants, worked there. Months later, laid-off workers are still struggling to adjust.
Reporter: Leslie Berestein Rojas, LAist 

