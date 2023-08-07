Months After Slaughterhouse Shuts Down, Former Farmer John Workers Struggle To Start Over

Lawmakers Already Have More Than A Dozen Bond Proposals
In Sacramento, a budget deficit limited what California state lawmakers could fund in this year’s budget. Now, lawmakers are looking to bonds as a different strategy to pay for things like climate infrastructure, mental health beds and affordable housing.
Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio
Majority Of Former Farmer John Workers Are Older Immigrants
A controversial Farmer John slaughterhouse in the L.A. County community of Vernon closed earlier this year after nearly a century of operations. More than 2,000 people, mostly immigrants, worked there. Months later, laid-off workers are still struggling to adjust.
Reporter: Leslie Berestein Rojas, LAist