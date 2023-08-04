California Faces Increased Risk of Valley Fever This Summer

Expansion of Program Subjecting Asylum-Seeking Families to GPS Monitoring and Curfew

A Biden Administration program to monitor asylum-seeking families and subject them to a curfew is set to expand to several California cities next week. It’s part of an effort by the Biden Administration to signal a tough but humane approach to border enforcement.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Health Officials Expect Uptick in Valley Fever Infections

Following the state’s record-breaking rainfall in the winter, and now its dry heat, public health officials are worried about an uptick in Valley fever infections.

Reporter: Izzy Bloom, The California Report

A Japanese American Story of War and Homecoming

In the early 1900s, many young Americans of Japanese descent left the United States to escape discrimination and seek opportunity back in Japan. When war broke out, they experienced the violence of the U.S. offensive while trying to navigate complex, often contradictory feelings about identity and belonging. Reporter Kori Suzuki explores this period through a very personal story — that of his grandmother.

Reporter: Kori Suzuki, KQED