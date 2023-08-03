Tulare Lake Leaves Many Farmers Struggling To Get Back To Normal Operations

Farmers Struggle With Re-Emergence Of Tulare Lake

After days of triple-digit heat, areas of the San Joaquin Valley, flooded from winter storms, are drying up, little by little. That includes Tulare Lake, which is receding after peaking at more than 170 square miles in size. But for many, the return to dry land doesn’t mean a return to normalcy.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, KVPR

Environmentalists Try To Get Measure To Ban New Oil Wells Near Homes, Schools On 2024 Ballot

A coalition of environmentalists and social justice groups have launched a statewide campaign to try to ban new oil and gas wells near schools, parks and other residential places. The group is gathering signatures to get the initiative on the 2024 ballot.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Caldor Fire Survivors Pursue Legal Action

Survivors of the 2021 Caldor Fire in the Sierra Foothills are pursuing legal action against the U.S. Forest Service. Many residents are still living in trailers, and few, if any have received direct federal assistance.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, KPBS