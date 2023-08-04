The Little Known Wartime History of Japanese Americans Living in Japan

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

This week we’re featuring a story from our friends at Code Switch. It’s the little known history of Japanese Americans who were living in Japan during World War II. Recently, reporter Kori Suzuki found out that his own grandmother, who he’d always thought was born in Japan, is a Kibei Nisei, a second generation American who returned after living through the war in Japan. In this story, he explores his grandmother’s memories and discovers new aspects of himself along the way.