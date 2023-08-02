Massive York Fire A Rarity In Mojave Desert

York Fire A Game-Changer In The Desert

The York Fire, California’s largest wildfire this year, is currently burning in the Mojave National Preserve along the border of California and Nevada. The fire is also the largest on record for the Mojave Desert, where wildfires are rare.

Guest: Jacob Margolis, Reporter, LAist

President Trump To Campaign In California Next Month

Former President Donald Trump will campaign in California next month, speaking at the state Republican Party’s fall convention in Anaheim. The announcement comes even as Trump faces new indictments, this time over his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, and his role in the January 6th insurrection.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Salmon Festival Will Be Without Salmon This Year

This summer marks the 59th year that Northern California’s Yurok Tribe is holding its Klamath Salmon Festival. But this year, there won’t actually be any salmon served, because of historically low salmon stocks.

Reporter: Izzy Bloom, The California Report