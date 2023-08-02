KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Massive York Fire A Rarity In Mojave Desert

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

York Fire
Crane Valley Hotshots set a back fire as the York Fire burns in the Mojave National Preserve on July 30, 2023. The York Fire has burned over 70,000 acres, including Joshua trees and yucca in the Mojave National Preserve, and has crossed the state line from California into Nevada. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

York Fire A Game-Changer In The Desert

The York Fire, California’s largest wildfire this year, is currently burning in the Mojave National Preserve along the border of California and Nevada.   The fire is also the largest on record for the Mojave Desert, where wildfires are rare. 
Guest: Jacob Margolis, Reporter, LAist

President Trump To Campaign In California Next Month

Former President Donald Trump will campaign in California next month, speaking at the state Republican Party’s fall convention in Anaheim.  The announcement comes even as Trump faces new indictments, this time over his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, and his role in the January 6th insurrection. 
Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Salmon Festival Will Be Without Salmon This Year

This summer marks the 59th year that  Northern California’s Yurok Tribe is holding its Klamath Salmon Festival. But this year, there won’t actually be any salmon served, because of historically low salmon stocks.
Reporter: Izzy Bloom, The California Report 

Sponsored