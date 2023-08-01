Labor Movement Stretching Across California In Multiple Industries

Labor Strife Continues In Many Industries Across California

In recent months we’ve seen an explosion of strikes and worker protests in California — by hotel employees, Hollywood writers and actors, port workers, UC grad students in teaching positions, and health care professionals. But when you take them all together, what do these actions say about the state of organized labor in California?

Guest: Lorena Gonzalez, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, California Labor Federation

Child Care Workers Approve New Contract

Tens of thousands of family child care workers overwhelmingly approved a new contract with the state of California on Monday. The deal includes significant changes for a workforce made of mostly women of color.

Reporter: Daisy Nguyen, KQED

Fund Set Up For Striking Hollywood Workers

A grassroots group of writers and filmmakers have created a mutual aid fund. The goal is to help their production crew colleagues keep their health insurance during the Hollywood strikes.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, LAist