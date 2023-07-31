KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Economic Toll Of Hollywood Strikes Is Growing

KQED News Staff
Hollywood Prop Shop
Nathan Haskell of L.A.’s The Hand Prop Room stands amid some of his company’s film and television props. It's just one business that's struggled since the Hollywood strikes started.  (Photo by: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report)

Businesses That Supply Hollywood Productions Struggling During Strikes

In Los Angeles, the strikes by film and television writers and actors continues, with no end in sight.  That’s brought production to a standstill. And with each passing day, the wider economic toll of the strikes continues to mount.
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

San Diego Begins Crackdown Of Homeless Encampments

In San Diego, police will begin enforcing a  controversial new municipal ordinance banning outdoor camping. Under the ordinance, encampments are prohibited within two blocks of schools, homeless shelters and mass transit stations, as well as in parks, along waterways, freeways, and in canyons.

