Thousands Of Californians Still Waiting For Pandemic Rental Assistance

Low Income Renters Still Waiting For Rental Assistance From State

More than 250,000 Californians are still waiting on pandemic rental assistance they applied for through the state. As they wait, eviction protections are continuing to expire.

Reporter: Ben Christopher, CalMatters

Renters In LA, Orange Counties Could See Break

With inflation cooling, renters in Los Angeles and Orange counties are about to get a slight reprieve from large rent hikes. The statewide Tenant Protection Act uses inflation to determine how much landlords can raise rent each year.

Reporter: David Wagner, LAist

Public Art Engulfs San Diego’s Sewage System

San Diego is home to a world-class public art scene. Throughout the city you’ll find colorful murals stretching across entire buildings and soaring sculptures celebrating the city’s heritage. You’ll also find public art sprinkled along the bowels of “America’s Finest City” — from public bathrooms to pump stations to sewage treatment plants.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, KPBS