Did California Travel Bans Work As Planned?

Examining The Impacts Of California’s Travel Ban

California bans state-funded travel to other states that discriminate against LGBTQ people. That list has ballooned as legislation targeting trans people sweeps the country. Now Democratic lawmakers want to change tactics.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Money Running Out For Pump System In Anaheim Hills

Residents in Orange County’s Anaheim Hills are voting on a self-imposed tax that would fund a groundwater pump system. That pump system has protected homes from landslides for 30 years, but funding will run out at the end of this year.

Reporter: Izzy Bloom, The California Report