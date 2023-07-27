KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Did California Travel Bans Work As Planned?

KQED News Staff
The California legislature wraps up their two-year legislative session on August 31, 2022.  (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Examining The Impacts Of California’s Travel Ban

California bans state-funded travel to other states that discriminate against LGBTQ people. That list has ballooned as legislation targeting trans people sweeps the country. Now Democratic lawmakers want to change tactics.
Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Money Running Out For Pump System In Anaheim Hills

Residents in Orange County’s Anaheim Hills are voting on a self-imposed tax that would fund a groundwater pump system.  That pump system has protected homes from landslides for 30 years, but funding will run out at the end of this year.
Reporter: Izzy Bloom, The California Report

