'It's Worrisome': Covered California Announces Biggest Increase in Premiums

During the COVID-19 pandemic, an influx of $3 billion from the federal government helped dampen the effect of rising health care costs in California. Covered California premium increases held below 2% between 2020 and 2022.

The federal government extended assistance for two more years, but the 2024 increase reflects post-pandemic inflationary pressures, such as higher drug costs, more people going to see the doctor, labor shortages and wage costs, Altman said.

The rate hikes vary by region, with more than one-third of enrollees potentially experiencing a double-digit increase, according to state data. Those who live in Mono, Inyo and Imperial counties may see the largest price increase at 15.8% compared to last year. Those same counties also experienced the largest increase last year.

“We’re glad that Covered California has federal and state subsidies to provide immediate help now, but we do need policymakers to double down on containing the costs of health care long-term,” Wright said. “This is a clarion call for the overall cost of health care going forward.”

Covered California waives deductibles for many

Last week, the Covered California board voted to implement a plan that will make coverage more affordable for about 650,000 enrollees by eliminating their deductibles for the coming year.