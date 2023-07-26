KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Effort Continues To Allow Legislative Staff To Unionize

KQED News Staff
The dome and exterior of the State Capitol building is viewed on January 27, 2015, in Sacramento, California.
Could This Be The Year Legislative Staff Is Allowed To Unionize?

Legislative staff in California’s State Capitol have long been banned from unionizing.  In recent years, efforts to grant them that right have been shot down. But another bill to allow staff to unionize is making its way through the state legislature.
Reporter: Laura Fitzgerald, CapRadio

Advocates Push For More Paid Sick Leave

Advocates rallied Tuesday in support of a bill California lawmakers are considering that would let workers take more paid sick days to care for themselves or family.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Keeping Nuclear Plant Open Could Cost Ratepayers Billions 

Operations at Diablo Canyon, California’s last nuclear power plant, were going to stop in a couple years. But Pacific Gas and Electric is applying to keep it open through 2045 to help the state meet its ambitious green energy goals. A new study says those extra years could result in significantly higher bills for PG&E’s ratepayers
Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

