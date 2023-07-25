Big Tech Plays Big Role In Hollywood Strikes

The Hollywood strikes this time are different from those of the past, and not just because the technology has changed. Silicon Valley has taken over Hollywood, and Big Tech has an established anti-union bent.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

Thousands Lose Medi-Cal Eligibility

New data shows California has taken 1 in 5 people off Medi-Cal in its first month of the renewal process. Medi-Cal is the state’s health insurance program for its poorest residents.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio

California Lawmakers Look To Implement New Heat-Related Worker Protections

California representatives in Washington D.C. have joined more than 100 lawmakers calling for new heat illness protections for workers. Lawmakers want these protections implemented right away.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED