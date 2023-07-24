A Closer Look At Why Salmon Season Is Closed This Year

This year, there’s no fresh, locally caught salmon. The season was closed. So few adult fish are now in the ocean off the California coast, fisheries managers decided they all were needed to return to their natal streams and spawn.

Guest: Danielle Venton, KQED Science Reporter

Despite Heat Wave, Snowpack Still Hasn’t Fully Melted

Much of California continues to buckle under a sweltering heat wave with no end in sight. But the state’s epic snowpack isn’t going anywhere just yet.

Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR