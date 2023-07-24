No Vacation: 'Yam Yam'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

Sab Mai, lead member of No Vacation, started the indie pop band in San Francisco back in 2014 when they were going to USF as a freshman. Mai wanted one thing and one thing only, a band.

“The very first class I found a founding member, and we started to write songs together,” said Mai, and soon after they were ready. “We were like, ‘let’s play some live shows.’”

Mai’s push to play live shows was motivated by watching artists perform at concerts. They liked the way artists were able to express themselves. It inspired Mai enough to put all their energy into the band while in school.

One song in particular has climbed to the top. No Vacation’s “Yam Yam” from the 2017 album Intermission has over 83 million streams on Spotify and is featured on several indie playlists for music streaming apps.