Sea Otter Remains Elusive In Santa Cruz

Sea Otter Still Not Captured After Stealing Surfboards

The best surf spots in Santa Cruz are infamous for territorial locals and some occasionally aggressive confrontations. But lately, not all of the offenders have been human. A five-year-old sea otter has become famous for stealing surfboards, and evading capture.

Reporter: Erin Malsbury, KAZU

New Workplace Rules To Be Put In Place To Better Regulate Silica Dust

California regulators are developing emergency rules to protect workers dying from inhaling silica dust, in shops making kitchen countertops.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In LA

Wednesday’s winning Powerball ticket was bought in downtown Los Angeles’ Garment District.

Reporter: Adolfo Guzman-Lopez, LAist