Lexi Reese on AI Regulation and Breaking Polarization in the Senate

Marisa and Scott discuss the ongoing feud between the Temecula Valley Unified school board and Governor Gavin Newsom, after the board rejected instructional material referencing Harvey Milk. Then, tech executive and U.S. Senate candidate Lexi Reese joins to discuss her family’s economic turmoil, her siblings’ battles with addiction, what separates her from other Democrats in the race, how the Senate should regulate artificial intelligence and whether Congress should adopt Gusto’s no-shoes policy.