The Sights And Sounds Of Shakedown Street At A Dead And Company Show

Grateful Dead Fans Celebrate Last Show In San Francisco

The Grateful Dead’s offshoot band, Dead and Company, says this summer was their last tour. And their final stop on that tour was in San Francisco, where fans celebrated the end of an era.

Reporter: Izzy Bloom, The California Report

Regulators To Consider Emergency Rules Regarding Silica Dust

Doctors in California say a growing number of workers are getting really sick and dying from inhaling silica dust, while they sand and cut artificial stone to make kitchen countertops. State regulators are considering a petition Thursday for emergency rules.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED