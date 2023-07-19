Temecula School Board Rejects Textbook, Despite Warning From Governor Newsom

Temecula School Board Doubles Down On Rejecting Textbook

After months of fighting, the Temecula school board once again failed to approve a new elementary social studies textbook on Tuesday night. That sets up a showdown with the governor’s office.

Reporter: Madison Aument, KVCR

California Spends Millions On Rehabilitation Program, Unsure If It’s Working

California is dumping at least $100 million a year into its flagship rehabilitation program for former prisoners. Specialized Treatment for Optimized Programming, also known as STOP, provides housing and other support for parolees. But a new investigation from CalMatters has found the state has no idea if the program works.

Reporter: Byrhonda Lyons, CalMatters

Cal State System Failing When It Comes To Sexual Harassment, Misconduct

The California State University system is failing to adequately protect its community from sexual harassment. That’s according to a new report from the state auditor released this week.

Reporter: Amy Mayer, KQED