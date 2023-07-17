Heat Wave Brings Triple Digit Temperatures To the State

Unhoused Californians Find Challenges In Getting Relief From Extreme Heat

Central and Southern California are still not in the clear, with heat warnings in place for much of those regions. And for the state’s 115,000 unsheltered homeless residents, trying to keep cool is easier said than done.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancano, KQED

Work Moving Steadily As Crews Remove Dams On Klamath River

Construction crews are ahead of schedule on the demolition of the first of four dams on the Klamath River along the Oregon-California border.

Reporter: Erik Neumann, Jefferson Public Radio

Small Businesses Show Support For Measures Like Paid Sick Leave

Most small business owners in California support expanding benefits that help employees take care of their health and their family, like paid sick days. That’s according to the results of a new opinion poll.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Bill That Would Compensate College Athletes Faces Resistance

California’s latest effort to get college athletes paid is stalled in the legislature after pushback from universities. The bill would have allowed college athletes to get a share of the revenue that they create for their school.

Reporter: Ryan Loyola, CalMatters