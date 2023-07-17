KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Heat Wave Brings Triple Digit Temperatures To the State

KQED News Staff
HEat Wave
TOPSHOT - A heat advisory sign is shown along US highway 190 during a heat wave in Death Valley National Park in Death Valley, California, on July 16, 2023. Tens of millions of Americans braced for more sweltering temperatures Sunday as brutal conditions threatened to break records due to a relentless heat dome that has baked parts of the country all week. By the afternoon of July 15, 2023, California's famous Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, had reached a sizzling 124F (51C), with Sunday's peak predicted to soar as high as 129F (54C). Even overnight lows there could exceed 100F (38C). (Photo by RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images)

Unhoused Californians Find Challenges In Getting Relief From Extreme Heat

Central and Southern California are still not in the clear, with heat warnings in place for much of those regions.  And for the state’s 115,000 unsheltered homeless residents, trying to keep cool is easier said than done.
Reporter: Vanessa Rancano, KQED

Work Moving Steadily As Crews Remove Dams On Klamath River

Construction crews are ahead of schedule on the demolition of the first of four dams on the Klamath River along the Oregon-California border.
Reporter: Erik Neumann, Jefferson Public Radio 

Small Businesses Show Support For Measures Like Paid Sick Leave 

Most small business owners in California support expanding benefits that help employees take care of their health and their family, like paid sick days. That’s according to the results of a new opinion poll.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED 

Bill That Would Compensate College Athletes Faces Resistance 

California’s latest effort to get college athletes paid is stalled in the legislature after pushback from universities. The bill would have allowed college athletes to get a share of the revenue that they create for their school. 
Reporter: Ryan Loyola, CalMatters

