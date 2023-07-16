Bay Area Students Enter 1,400-Mile Solar Car Challenge Across the Country

As of Sunday, Palo Alto High School and 19 other student-led teams have embarked on an eight-day, 1,400-mile trip for the 30th annual Solar Car Challenge. Students from across the country built roadworthy solar cars and are driving them on freeways from the starting point in Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale, California.

The Palo Alto team, made up of 13 sophomores and juniors, spent six months building their car, which they’ve named “The Beast.” At the end of each school day, students would meet at an off-campus workshop to design, weld and tinker. The work typically involved late nights to problem-solve.

“I never thought we’d actually make a whole car,” said Alice Jambon, 16, the project’s build lead. “And when we saw it finally run perfectly, it was mind-blowing, honestly.”