Scott and Marisa talk to Megan Cassidy, San Francisco Chronicle crime reporter, and Gabrielle Lurie, San Francisco Chronicle staff photographer, about their investigation into Honduran migrants selling drugs in San Francisco. They talk about the genesis and findings of the investigation, respond to criticisms of their story and analyze the political fallout in San Francisco.
Political Breakdown
Investigation Explores San Francisco - Honduras Drug Trade Links
28:49
Journalists with the San Francisco Chronicle found homes in Honduras' Siria Valley with depictions of San Francisco landmarks and logos of Bay Area sports teams, some built with remittances from the United States. (Courtesy of Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle)
