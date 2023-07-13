California Set For Major Heat Wave

Officials Warn Californians About Incoming Hot Weather

Temperatures are expected to climb well above 100, especially in the state’s valleys and away from the coast the rest of this week. Officials from half a dozen state and federal agencies are warning Californians to prepare for the heat wave.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Death Valley Ranger Talks Extreme Heat

What’s it like to work and try to protect others in a place that’s sometimes the hottest spot on the planet, with temperatures upwards of 130 degrees? We’re talking about California’s Death Valley National Park.

Guest: Nichole Andler, Death Valley Park Ranger