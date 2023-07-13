KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

California Set For Major Heat Wave

KQED News Staff
Heat
THERMAL, CA - JULY 11: Sergio Lopez, 45, working around his mobile home under blazing sun cools off by pouring cold water over on his head Oasis Mobil Home Park on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Thermal, CA.  (Photo by: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Officials Warn Californians About Incoming Hot Weather

Temperatures are expected to climb well above 100, especially in the state’s valleys and away from the coast the rest of this week. Officials from half a dozen state and federal agencies are warning Californians to prepare for the heat wave.
Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Death Valley Ranger Talks Extreme Heat 

What’s it like to work and try to protect others in a place that’s sometimes the hottest spot on the planet, with temperatures upwards of 130 degrees? We’re talking about California’s Death Valley National Park.
Guest: Nichole Andler, Death Valley Park Ranger

